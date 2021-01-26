Teacher injured in robbery attempt in pakpattan

A man was severely injured on resistance when two armed dacoits tried to rob his mobile here at Pakpattan

Pakpattan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :A man was severely injured on resistance when two armed dacoits tried to rob his mobile here at Pakpattan..

Police said on Tuesday,Akhter Awais Chisti(teacher) r/o mohallah Khuwaja Aziz Mickey was on his way when two unknown armed dacoits intercepted him and tried to snatch cell phone.He offered resistance on which robbers beat him badly.As a result,he suffered serious injuries and shifted to DHQ hospital.