Teacher is architect of nation: President IIUI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) President of the International Islamic University, (IIU), Dr Hathal Hamoud Alotaibi, Thursday said that the teacher is the architect of the nation, it is the profession that is the legacy of the Prophets, the nations that give priority to teachers and education are the ones who are on the path to higher knowledge and development.

He expressed these views while addressing an event organized by the Department of Translation and Interpreting and administration of Female Campus on the occasion of World Teachers' Day and International Day of Translation and Interpretation.

The President IIUI said that the excellence of the teacher in the religion of islam is not hidden from anyone, he said that the spirit he saw today in honoring the teacher on behalf of the students and management is commendable.

While discussing the importance of translation, he said that translation was the basic unit of the Muslim Ummah's development and ideal status in knowledge, and other nations also benefited from the knowledge of Muslims through translation.

Teachers and students, while presenting flowers and gifts thanked him for his services and said that he is also a great teacher.

On this occasion, in-charge female campus Dr Sumayya Chughtai, Dean Faculty of Arabic Dr. Fazlullah, student advisors Dr Hafiz Ghafran and Dr Sadia Salim Cheema and in-charge of the Department of Translation and Interpretation Dr Sher Ali Khan and other senior faculty members of the department were also present on the occasion.