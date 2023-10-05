Open Menu

Teacher Is Architect Of Nation: President IIUI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 05, 2023 | 08:35 PM

Teacher is architect of nation: President IIUI

President of the International Islamic University, (IIU), Dr Hathal Hamoud Alotaibi, Thursday said that the teacher is the architect of the nation, it is the profession that is the legacy of the Prophets, the nations that give priority to teachers and education are the ones who are on the path to higher knowledge and development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) President of the International Islamic University, (IIU), Dr Hathal Hamoud Alotaibi, Thursday said that the teacher is the architect of the nation, it is the profession that is the legacy of the Prophets, the nations that give priority to teachers and education are the ones who are on the path to higher knowledge and development.

He expressed these views while addressing an event organized by the Department of Translation and Interpreting and administration of Female Campus on the occasion of World Teachers' Day and International Day of Translation and Interpretation.

The President IIUI said that the excellence of the teacher in the religion of islam is not hidden from anyone, he said that the spirit he saw today in honoring the teacher on behalf of the students and management is commendable.

While discussing the importance of translation, he said that translation was the basic unit of the Muslim Ummah's development and ideal status in knowledge, and other nations also benefited from the knowledge of Muslims through translation.

Teachers and students, while presenting flowers and gifts thanked him for his services and said that he is also a great teacher.

On this occasion, in-charge female campus Dr Sumayya Chughtai, Dean Faculty of Arabic Dr. Fazlullah, student advisors Dr Hafiz Ghafran and Dr Sadia Salim Cheema and in-charge of the Department of Translation and Interpretation Dr Sher Ali Khan and other senior faculty members of the department were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

World Education Student International Islamic University Muslim Event From Arab

Recent Stories

Pakistan needs to capitalize on opportunities amid ..

Pakistan needs to capitalize on opportunities amid crisis due to evolving global ..

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah and Indian Chambers discuss collaborative ..

Sharjah and Indian Chambers discuss collaborative initiatives to enhance bilater ..

8 minutes ago
 Nawaz has long history of constructing motorways, ..

Nawaz has long history of constructing motorways, power plants, CPEC: Raja Riaz

3 minutes ago
 GGDC Nushki's declamation contest on combating cor ..

GGDC Nushki's declamation contest on combating corruption

3 minutes ago
 Ashrafi, George discuss Jaranwala incident

Ashrafi, George discuss Jaranwala incident

13 minutes ago
 High-Level meeting strengthens economic ties betwe ..

High-Level meeting strengthens economic ties between Pakistan, Kazakhstan

13 minutes ago
Inter-provincial Education Conference on October 1 ..

Inter-provincial Education Conference on October 16

13 minutes ago
 Quetta reports another Congo virus case

Quetta reports another Congo virus case

13 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues decrees forming Boards ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues decrees forming Boards of Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing ..

23 minutes ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed honours winners of 4t ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed honours winners of 4th Mohamed bin Zayed Award for ..

23 minutes ago
 More scholarships for UAF students

More scholarships for UAF students

21 minutes ago
 PCCC to celebrate WCD to raise awareness about par ..

PCCC to celebrate WCD to raise awareness about paramount, importance

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan