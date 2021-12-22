Teacher killed, two injured in school firing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :A school teacher was killed while two others were injured when firing took place at a school in Tejori area of Lakki Marwat district on Wednesday.

Rescue 1122 official said the firing took place in a government school of Tejori area, in which a teacher was killed while two others sustained bullet injuries.

The police while confirming the incident said unknown assailants started indiscriminate firing in Government Primary School No-2, killing a teacher on the spot and injuring two others.

The firing created panic among the students who ran out of the school while screaming. Police said the assailants escaped from the scene after committing a crime.