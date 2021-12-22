UrduPoint.com

Teacher Killed, Two Injured In School Firing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 03:04 PM

Teacher killed, two injured in school firing

A school teacher was killed while two others were injured when firing took place at a school in Tejori area of Lakki Marwat district on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :A school teacher was killed while two others were injured when firing took place at a school in Tejori area of Lakki Marwat district on Wednesday.

Rescue 1122 official said the firing took place in a government school of Tejori area, in which a teacher was killed while two others sustained bullet injuries.

The police while confirming the incident said unknown assailants started indiscriminate firing in Government Primary School No-2, killing a teacher on the spot and injuring two others.

The firing created panic among the students who ran out of the school while screaming. Police said the assailants escaped from the scene after committing a crime.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Police Lakki Marwat Rescue 1122 From Government

Recent Stories

WhatsApp to introduce new feature for voice calls

WhatsApp to introduce new feature for voice calls

10 seconds ago
 World Government Summit hosts third annual CEO Dia ..

World Government Summit hosts third annual CEO Dialogue

6 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed issues resolution on administrati ..

Hamdan bin Zayed issues resolution on administrative penalties, fines regarding ..

6 minutes ago
 Belarus anarchists given 20-year jail terms

Belarus anarchists given 20-year jail terms

19 seconds ago
 Moscow Interested in Talks on Security Guarantees ..

Moscow Interested in Talks on Security Guarantees - Dmitry Peskov

20 seconds ago
 Successful LG candidates directed to submit electi ..

Successful LG candidates directed to submit elections expenditures

22 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.