Teacher Playing Role In Nation's Development: Abrar

Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2023 | 11:21 PM

Central President of All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association Malik Abrar Hussain Thursday said teacher deserves his rightful place, honor and respect for standing shoulder to shoulder in the country's development, survival and community of nations

The teacher is the architect of the nation and plays an important role in the development of the nations that value the teacher can be able to live on an equal level in the world community, he expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held at the Islamic International school of Excellence on the occasion of October 5 International Teachers' Day.

Shields and certificates of appreciation were also given to the teachers of different branches on this occasion.

Malik Abrar Hussain said that World Teachers' Day is celebrated on October 5 every year in the country like in different countries of the world.

“We have to pledge today that the teacher will be given his rightful place so that he can play an active role in the mental cultivation of the new generation,” he added.

He said the teachers should also prepare the children for the development of the country and play a role in the mental cultivation of the new generation according to the requirements of the modern age.

Malik Abrar Hussain further said the role of teachers is important in the educational development, social and economic improvement and literacy rate of Pakistan and the private education sector is also in the forefront in this regard.

