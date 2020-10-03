Teacher Shot Dead In Karak
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 01:59 PM
KARAK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) ::Unknown assailants shot dead a Government High school Paloski Banda teacher said police here on Saturday.
Fazal Rabi was on the way to perform his duty that unknown assailants opened fire and killed him on the spot.
The criminals managed to flee after committed crime.
The police registered the case and started investigation.