UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Teacher Shot Dead In Karak

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 01:59 PM

Teacher shot dead in Karak

Unknown assailants shot dead a Government High School Paloski Banda teacher said police here on Saturday

KARAK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) ::Unknown assailants shot dead a Government High school Paloski Banda teacher said police here on Saturday.

Fazal Rabi was on the way to perform his duty that unknown assailants opened fire and killed him on the spot.

The criminals managed to flee after committed crime.

The police registered the case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police Criminals Government

Recent Stories

Two POs nabbed in MULTAN

2 minutes ago

Death anniversary of Justice Javed Iqbal observed ..

2 minutes ago

One killed, three injured on Road

2 minutes ago

Roadside Bomb Blast Kills 4 Taliban Militants in A ..

2 minutes ago

PML-N will not surrender before PTI govt, says Ran ..

23 minutes ago

Team of local mountaineers rescue polish mountaine ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.