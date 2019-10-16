UrduPoint.com
Teacher Should Accept Responsibility For Child Protection: Dr Sharieen Mazari

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 05:35 PM

The role of the teachers is not limited to school classes, they accept responsibility for school bus and children until arriving home, said Minister of Human Rights Dr. Shireen M. Mazari while addressing the children of Islamabad Model School F/7-1 here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :The role of the teachers is not limited to school classes, they accept responsibility for school bus and children until arriving home, said Minister of Human Rights Dr. Shireen M. Mazari while addressing the children of Islamabad Model School F/7-1 here on Wednesday.

Special partner documentary films on sexual abuse were shown at the event The Minister said children have their rights protected under the Constitution of Pakistan and parents, teachers and citizens must play their role to protect children .

She further said that the role of the teachers is not limited to the school classes, they should accept responsibility for taking their children to school bus until their return to the homes.

The Minister emphasized that teachers should play their role by teaching children to speak out when someone touches them in a way that makes them feel uncomfortable.

A seminar is not a solution to the problem but we have to start from somewhere, she expressed. She further stated that parents are required to learn parenting for children skills to understand children's feeling and emotions. The Ministry is providing literature and videos to schools, she added.

