Teacher, student relationship beautiful pillar of human life: Professor Iqbal

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Professor Mohammad Iqbal Tareen of Balochistan University has said that the relationship between teacher and student was the beautiful pillar of human life, a pillar that give meaning to life with beautiful colors.

He expressed these views in his message on the occasion of International Teachers' Day here.

Professor Mohammad Iqbal Tareen said"A good teacher takes the student to the heights of good morals and confidence. He plays an important role in recognizing the student's psychology and self-character." "Teacher, in any society is considered to be the asset of nation, a sign of respect and identity and a treasure of knowledge that they transmit from one generation to next generation," he said.

Recalling the role paid by teachers for constructive society, he said"Teachers are those who always strive to transmit knowledge by encapsulating everything in the students." "The example of a teacher is like a well of knowledge, the student who drinks water from that well raises his character to the highest level," Stressing the need for mutual understanding, Professor Iqbal said"Success in the educational process is not possible without the mutual relationship between the teacher and the student.

" "Both teacher and student are vehicles that have two wheels, if even one of them fails, the vehicle cannot be driven," Therefore, both should be aware of their duties and responsibilities and should perform them well.

He further said"Whether the teacher is a man or a woman, for centuries they are considered to be as respectable as parents." After leaving the mother's lap, to study and learn in school and college, universities, we walk and run holding the finger of our teacher in our innocent childhood and youth.

He said"The mental harmony that is connected with teachers from childhood and as long as knowledge is gained, this bond and trust grows."Highlighting unprecedented bond between teacher and student, Iqbal Tareen said"People working in different walks of life and institutions are not so influenced by each other nor are they as dependent on each other as a teacher and a pupil.""It is the duty of the teacher to impart knowledge as well as show love and compassion and it is the responsibility of the student to respect the teacher."