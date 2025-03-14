Teacher suspended for torturing kid

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) A school teacher was suspended on Friday for allegedly physically torturing a minor student in Chak No. 273 TDA, Layyah .

According to details, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ameera Baidar took immediate notice of the complaint and ordered the teacher’s suspension.

Additionally, the district administration has launched a departmental inquiry into the incident.

On the DC’s instructions, Assistant Commissioner Kroor Lal Esan, Noor Muhammad, visited the student’s home, presented gifts to the child, and assured the family of swift justice.

DC Ameera Baidar stated that violence against children will not be tolerated under any circumstances, and strict action will be taken against those responsible.