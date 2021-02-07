UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Teacher Suspended For Torturing Student

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 08:10 PM

Teacher suspended for torturing student

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Education department has suspended a teacher for torturing a student of Primary class and launched inquiry against him.

Taking action on the viral video of a student Mashad Raza of primary class being tortured by his his teacher, the District Education Officer Elementary suspended the teacher Intezaar Mehdi of Government Model middle school Muzaffargarh.

The education authority has nominated Assistant Education (AEO) Officer Fayyaz Hussain and AEO Irfan Haider as inquiry officer.

District Education authority said that strict disciplinary action would be taken the teacher.

Related Topics

Education Student Muzaffargarh Government

Recent Stories

Tadweer carries out campsite Clean Up Awareness Dr ..

16 minutes ago

UAE Minister of State commemorates opening of Malt ..

46 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Forum for Promoting Human ..

1 hour ago

Capping operating capacity of commercial, economic ..

2 hours ago

Ajman’s Department of Finance addresses 100% of ..

2 hours ago

UAE Space Agency announces 10 Winners to join Arab ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.