Teacher suspended for torturing student

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Education department has suspended a teacher for torturing a student of Primary class and launched inquiry against him.

Taking action on the viral video of a student Mashad Raza of primary class being tortured by his his teacher, the District Education Officer Elementary suspended the teacher Intezaar Mehdi of Government Model middle school Muzaffargarh.

The education authority has nominated Assistant Education (AEO) Officer Fayyaz Hussain and AEO Irfan Haider as inquiry officer.

District Education authority said that strict disciplinary action would be taken the teacher.