Teacher Suspended Over Abusing Students

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 01:17 PM

Teacher suspended over abusing students

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Education department has suspended a high school teacher over repeated complaints of torture and abuse of students, here on Monday.

Taking action on the repeated complaints against Ghulam Shabir, a teacher of Government High School Qasba Gormani, the District Education Officer (Elementary education) suspended the teacher.

He also constituted an inquiry committee on the complaints. He said that strict disciplinary action would be taken against the teacher if proven to be guilty.

It is pertinent to mention here that the education department received several complaints from students and parents against Ghulam Shabir that he used to torture and abuse the students.

More Stories From Pakistan

