Teacher suspended over corporal punishment

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :A teacher of a government Primary school was suspended over corporal punishment here at Mitha Luk.

According to official sources,a complaint was received that Government Girls primary school,Mitha Luk teacher named Kalsoom Bibi beat three students of class 3 with wooden stick for not preparing the lesson.

Upon receiving the complaint,Chief Executive Officer education Sargodha suspended the teacher over sheer violation of Anti punishment act for students 2007.