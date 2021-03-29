Teacher suspended over misusing school building

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :A primary teacher was placed under suspension for using school building for wedding ceremony without prior permission on Monday.

A spokesperson of Commissioner Multan division said that Muhammad Arif, a PST of Govt Primary School Meharabad, Khanewal placed under suspension on recommendation of inquiry committee.

She informed that the teacher had arranged a marriage ceremony in school boundary without permission adding that DDEO (M) had reported about the misuse.

The inquiry committee consisted of deputy district education officer, Kabirwala Zahid Alam and two other members, she stated.