Teacher Tested Positive For Covid-19 In Athmuqam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 09:11 PM

Teacher tested positive for Covid-19 in Athmuqam

A female teacher of Owaisa Education Academy Athmuqam in Neelum district has tested positive for coronavirus and the academy has sealed for a week

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :A female teacher of Owaisa education Academy Athmuqam in Neelum district has tested positive for coronavirus and the academy has sealed for a week.

According to details, Sub Division Magistrate, Syed Imran Abbass Naqvi, Assistant Director Health Syed Mubashir Gilani and DSP Sardar Zaheer accompanied with police visited the academy and sealed it at least for a week.

While Assistant Commissioner Athmuqam on the occasion directed the teacher to remain home isolation till the recovery.

More Stories From Pakistan

