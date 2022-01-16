UrduPoint.com

Teacher To Play Pivotal Role In Social Reforms: Mushtaq Ghani

Published January 16, 2022

Teacher to play pivotal role in social reforms: Mushtaq Ghani

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Sunday said teachers have a great role to bring social reform and to create sense of responsibility among younger generation.

While addressing a Salam Teacher convention organized by Pak Teachers Forum here he said teachers were the architects of the future generation and the incumbent government always focused on the well being of youth, adding, Prime Minister Imran Khan always highlighted the importance and respect of teachers on every forum.

The convention was aimed to highlight importance of the role of teachers in reforming society and to encourage teachers.

A large number of teachers have attended the convention.

Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani said teacher's community did not mean to deal with the blackboard and examination room but they had the responsibility to train the children and create a positive mindset among students so that they could become a useful member of the society.

The speaker after getting briefing on issues of teachers said that he would discuss the matter with the Minister of Education.

In response to few particular complains about District education Officer (DEO) and other officials, Mushtaq Ghani said the said Education Officer (DEO) and officials should apologize from the teacher's community.

At the end, Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ghani received an honorary shield from District Education Officer (DEO) Abbottabad Muhammad Shaukat and President Pakistan Teachers Forum Dr. Raja Zia-ul-Haq.

