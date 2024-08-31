Teacher tortured by landlords in school

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Police have registered a case against two local landlords for subjecting to torture a teacher in a school for unknown reasons.

According to the FIR, Mohammed Rizwan, Mohammed Numan, sons of Abdul Razzak, forcibly entered the Government Boys High School and traded barbs with Primary School Teacher Mohammed Ramzan in the presence of Head Master Rana Mohammed Arshad and other staff.

Later they started beating the teacher in front of the staff. One attacker hit the teacher with a brick, caused him bleeding.

Police were approached on 15 helpline, but the accused escaped before police arrival.

Rohilan Wali Police Station registered a case against the offenders on report of Mohammad Ramzan, the teacher.

The victim told police he did not know why he was tortured by the accused.