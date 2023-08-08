Open Menu

Teacher Training Begins At UVAS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 08, 2023 | 07:18 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ):The Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (IPS) and Center for Educational Policy and Administration (CEPA) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), in collaboration with Lahore Leads University, arranged an inauguration ceremony of two-day training on "In-service Competency Enhancement Programme for Teachers" at the Veterinary Academy on Tuesday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed and Lahore Leads University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nadeem Ahmed Bhatti co-chaired the inaugural session while Dean Faculty of Biosciences Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman, Director Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences Dr Tahir Mehmood Khan and twenty five participants/faculty members from Lahore Leads University and UVAS were present.

Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed said, "Such trainings are necessary for both public and private sector institutions to enhancing quality of education, teaching techniques and skills. It is our responsibility to impart best knowledge and skills to our young students and prepare them to compete with international institutes' students. He said a teacher should be passionate and a role model for students and teachers can play a vital role in enhancing competencies in students. "Prof Dr Nadeem Ahmed Bhatti said, "Through this training we provide opportunities of learning about new skills, methodologies, innovative knowledge and sharing their knowledge with each other." He acknowledged the role of UVAS in providing conducive environment of learning to serving teachers.

