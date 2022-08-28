Teachers alliances urge Sindh govt to withdraw salary cuts decision

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :The associations representing the teachers of the government colleges and schools will hold a gathering outside Karachi Press Club on August 29 to urge the provincial government to withdraw decision regarding salary cuts for flood affected victims.

Prof Muhammad Abbass of Sindh Professors Lecturers Association (SPLA) informed here on Sunday that SPLA, Government Schools Teachers Association (GSTA), Primary Teachers Association (PTA) and Sindh Professors and Subject Specialists Association (SPSSA) would present their concerns regarding salary cuts.

Teachers have contended that a large number of themselves became victims of torrential rains and flood.