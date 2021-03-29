UrduPoint.com
Teachers Announce To Call Off Protest

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 10:20 PM

Teachers announce to call off protest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said that participation of teachers was highly important to strengthen education sector in the province.

She said this while talking to media here. Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja and Special Assistant to CM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan held successful dialogue with teachers who had been staging protest for the acceptance of their demands in front of CM office.

Dr Firdous said the Punjab government under the able leadership of CM Usman Buzdar was taking revolutionary steps for the uplift of education sector across the province.

She said that dialogue with the protesting teachers was held as per the direction of Punjab Chief Minister to listen to their just demands.

After successful dialogue, teachers announced to end their protest.

Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja said that legislation would be carried out to solve certain demands of teachers and work in this regard would be started from tomorrow.

Circular would be issued to continue contract of teachers whose contract had expired.

Regarding salaries, the minister said that hurdle in payment of salaries of some teachers would also be removed.

He said that disciplinary action was taken against some teachers and this matter would be brought under consideration as well.

Representative of teachers Adnan Mustafa thanked Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Punjab Law Minister and Special Assistant to CM for listening to their problems and assuring solution.

