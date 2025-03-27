Teachers Appreciate Government’s Support In Restoring 25% Tax Rebate
Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2025 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) The Federal Government College Teachers Association (FGCTA) has welcomed the Federal Cabinet's decision to reinstate the 25% tax rebate for full-time teachers and researchers.
The approval for the restoration of this tax relief was granted on Wednesday, reversing an earlier government decision that had abruptly discontinued the rebate two months ago.
The move comes as a relief to teachers across the country, who had been protesting against what they viewed as an unfair financial burden imposed on them.
Professor Akram Khan Khosa, the president of FGCTA, while talking to APP, hailed the decision as a positive step but emphasized that further measures were needed to support teachers.
"While the restoration of the 25% tax rebate is appreciated, it is merely a small relief. Teachers remain a deprived class in need of substantial financial support," he stated. He added that despite their crucial role in shaping the future of the nation, teachers continue to face economic challenges due to inadequate salaries, poor service structure and a lack of proper financial incentives.
He urged the government to introduce additional measures to ease the financial strain on educators, such as salary revisions, housing allowances, and healthcare benefits.
Professor Sobia Masood, Press Secretary of FGCTA, said "We, the teachers, protested on February 4 in front of the National Press Club and later on February 20 and 21 in front of the Parliament building against the withdrawal of tax rebate. Thankfully, the government reconsidered its decision and restored the rebate," she remarked.
While expressing gratitude on behalf of the college teachers, she also called for additional financial relief measures. She demanded the introduction of an education allowance for employees of the education sector to help them cope with the ongoing inflationary pressures.
"Restoring the 25% rebate is a welcome move, but the government must go a step further by introducing an education allowance. The financial well-being of teachers should be a top priority, as their contributions are invaluable to national development," she stated.
