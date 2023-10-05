Teachers are fountains of knowledge and wisdom: experts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Experts on Thursday, while paying homage to teachers on their exemplary role in educating students, termed teachers the fountains of knowledge and wisdom. They paid respects to those who dedicate their lives to nurture the future of all generations.

This year, the theme of the World Teachers Day is "Teachers we need for the education we want: The global imperative to reverse the teacher shortage".

The experts, while talking to APP on the special day, drew a parallel between the teachings of prophets of God and the modern-day significance of teachers, and underlined the timeless value attributed to those who impart knowledge and moral values. They said that teachers in a society play an important role in the lives of the students by moulding their personalities to grow as constructive citizens. “Teachers are the pride of society as well as a benefactor of the nation,” they said.

Renowned educator and leader of the Teachers' Rights advocacy group, Professor Mujeeb-ul-Islam, emphasised that the world is currently facing a critical juncture, marked by numerous challenges and crises. He stressed the pressing need to safeguard the right to education, highlighting the pivotal role teachers play in shaping a nation's success and prosperity. Professor Mujeeb asserted that a method must be devised to establish discipline within the education system, underscoring that teachers deserve due recognition and respect to effectively promote education in the country. He urged the government to prioritise the well-being and rights of teachers, especially in light of the social and financial insecurities they face.

Mohsin Ali, an expert in education administration, emphasised the unparalleled contribution and role of teachers in shaping every facet of our lives. He asserted that teachers mould individuals into efficient, capable, honest, cheerful, enthusiastic, and resourceful members of society. According to him, teachers are instrumental in building a civilised and educated society, and being associated with teaching is a matter of great honour. Mohsin further noted that nations that accord teachers the respect and status they deserve consistently achieve success.

In recognition of the profound impact of teachers, we celebrate October 5th as Teachers' Day, expressing gratitude for their vital contributions to society. Mohsin emphasised that from the moment we first held a pencil to the time we started using pens, teachers were our guiding strength, helping us correct mistakes and transform our weaknesses into strengths.

Mufti Zubair, a respected religious scholar, highlighted the spiritual significance of teachers. He pointed out that Allah Almighty is the first teacher, having revealed the Holy Quran to provide guidance. Quoting a verse from Surah Al-Baqarah, he emphasised the importance of sending messengers to teach the Book and wisdom, purifying hearts. Additionally, Mufti Zubair cited the words of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) that teachers are the ones who revive the truth when it is forgotten. He also referenced Hazrat Ali (RA), who stated that a person who teaches even a single word makes others their servant for a lifetime. Mufti Zubair concluded that everyone we encounter in life imparts valuable lessons and should be regarded as our teachers.

Muhammad Shafay Pirzada, a seventh-grade student at Crescent school, expressed heartfelt gratitude to teachers for their constant guidance and influence on students' lives. He emphasised that while there is a specific day dedicated to teachers, every day of learning is, in essence, a celebration of their contributions.

The World Teachers' Day is celebrated globally every October to honour and acknowledge the invaluable role of teachers. A senior official from the Punjab Higher Education Department reiterated the government's commitment to providing equal opportunities for the nation's children through education, emphasizing that respect for teachers is essential for promoting education in society.

According to UNESCO, the World Teachers' Day serves as an occasion to recognise how teachers are transforming education and to reflect on the support they require to fully utilise their talents and dedication. It also offers an opportunity to contemplate the future of the teaching profession on a global scale, in line with the 1966 ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the status of teachers, which outlines standards and responsibilities for teachers throughout their careers.

Various ceremonies, walks, seminars, and events were held in the provincial metropolis and across the province to commemorate teachers' contributions to national development. Students from all grades expressed their gratitude through gestures such as bouquets, cakes, and chocolates.