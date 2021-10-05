UrduPoint.com

Teachers Are Intellectual Guardians Of Society: Chief Minister

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 09:11 PM

Teachers are intellectual guardians of society: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday teachers were the intellectual guardians of society and they enjoy high status of spiritual fathers of their students

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday teachers were the intellectual guardians of society and they enjoy high status of spiritual fathers of their students.

In his message on Teachers Day, he said that teachers played an important role in the lives of their students by molding budding personalities to grow as constructive citizens.

The CM said it goes without saying that students could achieve the pinnacles of glory due to hard work and guidance of their teachers.

"On this day, I pay rich tributes to the teaching community. The teaching community has been given the right status in the new Pakistan, he said and asserted that respect and honor of teachers is binding on all of us". The teachers are the pride of the societyas well as a benefactor of the nation, the CM said and vowed that respect of teacherswould be ensured.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Punjab All Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets Israeli Minister of Interior

Saif bin Zayed meets Israeli Minister of Interior

14 minutes ago
 US Capitol Police Detains Man in Suspicious Vehicl ..

US Capitol Police Detains Man in Suspicious Vehicle Outside Supreme Court Buildi ..

4 minutes ago
 Lack of Staff at Facebook Prevents Company From Ha ..

Lack of Staff at Facebook Prevents Company From Handling Detected Threats - Whis ..

4 minutes ago
 Ashrafi constitutes committee to frustrate enemies ..

Ashrafi constitutes committee to frustrate enemies' conspiracies

4 minutes ago
 Groundbreaking RewirEd global education summit ann ..

Groundbreaking RewirEd global education summit announces its agenda

29 minutes ago
 Corps Commanders Conference takes serious note of ..

Corps Commanders Conference takes serious note of Indian Military' malicious pro ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.