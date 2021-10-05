Teachers are intellectual guardians of society: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday teachers were the intellectual guardians of society and they enjoy high status of spiritual fathers of their students

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday teachers were the intellectual guardians of society and they enjoy high status of spiritual fathers of their students.

In his message on Teachers Day, he said that teachers played an important role in the lives of their students by molding budding personalities to grow as constructive citizens.

The CM said it goes without saying that students could achieve the pinnacles of glory due to hard work and guidance of their teachers.

"On this day, I pay rich tributes to the teaching community. The teaching community has been given the right status in the new Pakistan, he said and asserted that respect and honor of teachers is binding on all of us". The teachers are the pride of the societyas well as a benefactor of the nation, the CM said and vowed that respect of teacherswould be ensured.