Teachers are nation builders, spiritual guides for students: Masood Ahmed

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Secretary Elementary and Secondary Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Masood Ahmed Wednesday has declared teachers as the true architects of the nation, emphasizing their crucial role in shaping future generations.

He expressed these views while addressing the prize distribution ceremony of the Annual Sports Competition for Girls’ Higher and Secondary Schools of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, at Abbottabad Postgraduate College ground,

he described teachers as "spiritual parents" for students, whose dedication is reflected in the students' achievements.

Secretary Masood Ahmed acknowledged the financial challenges faced by schools but praised their perseverance, stating that despite the lack of government funding and limited resources, schools had continued to progress. He announced plans to address the shortage of funds for extracurricular activities.

"Resources are not as significant as determination and courage, which should be stronger than a mountain," he remarked. He stressed the role of schools as institutions of national and social training and highlighted the pivotal role of Primary school teachers in shaping the future of the next generation. He called on teachers to prepare students to become better Pakistanis and better citizens.

Addressing the Ceremony, Provincial Directress Samina Altaf emphasized the importance of women’s education, stating, “A society where women are educated can never decline.” She highlighted the participation of students from remote districts across the province in the provincial-level sports competition, acknowledging the obstacles caused by a lack of funds. She assured attendees that steps would be taken to address this issue and provide more opportunities for students.

The sports event featured final competitions in physical training (PT), band party, and march past, with teams from districts including Peshawar, Dera Ismail Khan, Swabi, Mardan, Buner, Charsadda, Kohat, Swat, Khanpur (Haripur), Abbottabad, and Mansehra.

In the Naat competition, Madiha Dildar Satti from Comprehensive School Abbottabad secured first place at the provincial level, while Zahrin Khalid from Haripur also presented a Naat.

During the ceremony, students who secured first, second, and third positions in various sports were awarded trophies and certificates of appreciation. Commemorative shields were also presented to the chief guest, Secretary of Education, and other distinguished guests by the tournament administration.