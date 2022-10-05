UrduPoint.com

Balochistan government's spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah on Wednesday said teachers are pride of the nation

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Balochistan government's spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah on Wednesday said teachers are pride of the nation.

In her message on "Teacher's Day" she said teaching is a sacred profession that Allah Almighty has given this responsibility to his noble people.

"Teachers have been given the status of spiritual parents by our religion islam," Referring education as the government top most priority, she said that the promotion of education in Balochistan is among the top most priorities of CM Balochistan Mir Abdul Qudous Bizenjo.

"Balochistan government is taking teachers into confidence and solving their legitimate problems to increase the literacy rate, she said and added that "girls Cadet Colleges have been established in Turbat and Quetta.

About recent step taken by the provincial government, she noted that on the directives of CM Balochistan issues of the protesting teachers were resolved amicably.

"Today is a day to pay tribute to our teachers who served the nation with best of their abilities," spokesperson Balochistan Government further said.

