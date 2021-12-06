Teachers are role models for students: Shahram Tarakai

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education Shahram Khan Tarkai Monday has said that students learn from the role of teachers and they should teach truth and justice to the future generation

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education Shahram Khan Tarkai Monday has said that students learn from the role of teachers and they should teach truth and justice to the future generation.

He expressed these views while addressing the upgradation of Govt. Girls High school No. Abbottabad and Mirpur to Higher Secondary Schools.

The minister further said that we have discussed four-year formula to resolve the teacher's community issues with Chief Minister KPK and the Provincial Minister of Finance, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would settle this problem.

He said that teachers should promise to perform the duty that has been assigned to them and teach the children of this nation as their own children, to facilitate the teachers PTI government has already increased their salaries.

Shahram Khan Tarkai said that the government is providing full support to the teacher's community in every field while the education department in KPK is taking all possible steps for the children.

He said that a new transfer system for teachers has been established, this system has been made for convenience while the facility is being provided at home.

This is the vision of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and provincial government where recruitment of teachers will not only based on merit but transfer and promotion will also be on merit, 99.

99% of people in the province are happy with this system, adding the minister said.

The minister said that we are trying that no child in the province would be left without a teacher in the class, provincial government has allocated 6 billion rupees for the 2 lakh children to provided furniture, After uniform education curriculum, the distinction between rich and poor has been abolished, now hardworking would excel and would succeed, adding Shahram Tarakai said.

Earlier, the minister inaugurated the newly constructed Higher Secondary Block of Government Girls High School Mirpur and Government High School No. 3 Abbottabad where Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani was also present.

PTI Member National Assembly Ali Khan Jadoon, former Provincial Minister for Finance MPA Haji Qalandar Khan Lodhi, District Education Officer male Muhammad Shaukat, Secretary Elementary and Secondary board Zafar Arbab Abbasi, Principal Higher Secondary School No. 3 Zia Shahid, District Education Officer, Peshawar, Haripur, Batgram, Mansehra, Abbottabad District were also present on the occasion.