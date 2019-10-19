Teachers asked to pay attention towards character building of students

(@imziishan)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) Commissioner Multan Iftikhar Ali Sahu on Saturday urged the teachers to pay special attention on the character building of students coupled with imparting quality education.

During his visit to Govt Boys High school here, he said it was a historic educational institution which was providing education to students to enable them useful for the development of the country.

He also went to Girls MC High School and Boys Model High School as well, and reviewed educational activities. DC Ishfaq Ahmad Chaudhry was accompanied him.

The Commissioner directed the teachers to continue creating awareness among students about the prevention the spread of dengue larva. He also checked presence of teachers and students and reviewed cleanliness at classrooms.

He directed to make newly developed educational block functional at Govt Girls MC High School.