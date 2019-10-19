UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Teachers Asked To Pay Attention Towards Character Building Of Students

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 04:45 PM

Teachers asked to pay attention towards character building of students

Commissioner Multan Iftikhar Ali Sahu on Saturday urged the teachers to pay special attention on the character building of students coupled with imparting quality education

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) Commissioner Multan Iftikhar Ali Sahu on Saturday urged the teachers to pay special attention on the character building of students coupled with imparting quality education.

During his visit to Govt Boys High school here, he said it was a historic educational institution which was providing education to students to enable them useful for the development of the country.

He also went to Girls MC High School and Boys Model High School as well, and reviewed educational activities. DC Ishfaq Ahmad Chaudhry was accompanied him.

The Commissioner directed the teachers to continue creating awareness among students about the prevention the spread of dengue larva. He also checked presence of teachers and students and reviewed cleanliness at classrooms.

He directed to make newly developed educational block functional at Govt Girls MC High School.

Related Topics

Multan Dengue Education Visit Government

Recent Stories

Japan to sign MoU with Pakistan to hire skilled Pa ..

5 minutes ago

Kashmiris will have their freedom from Indian occu ..

29 minutes ago

10 power pilferers nabbed in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

U19 cricketer Abuzar Tariq fined for excessive app ..

40 minutes ago

Russia's Krasnoyarsk Governor Blames Deadly Dam Co ..

1 minute ago

Farmers advised to complete gram cultivation by No ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.