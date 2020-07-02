Teachers' Association call off strike at Peshawar Uni

The Teachers' Association of Peshawar University (PU) on Thursday called off their strike after assurance by the government to address their grievances at the earliest

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :The Teachers' Association of Peshawar University (PU) on Thursday called off their strike after assurance by the government to address their grievances at the earliest.

President Peshawar University Teachers Association (PUTA) said ban was imposed on new recruitment, promotions and regularization of contract teachers which led them to go on strike.Now he said as we have assured that these issues would be resolved, the strike has been called off.

The VC PU, Registrar and representatives of PUTA held a meeting with officer from the government side in which the university administration was told that the file of lifting ban on new recruitment has been forwarded that would take a couple of days to be processed.

It further told that teachers would soon hear good news in this regard.

It is pertinent to mention here that Governor KP, Shah Farman and Advisor on education played a key role in this matter.

After an end to three-day long protest all administrative and education-related activities were restarted at Peshawar University.