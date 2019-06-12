UrduPoint.com
Teachers Association Condemns Non Renewal Of Contract, Non Regularization Of Svc Of Senior Teachers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 12:54 PM

Punjab Teachers Union president Hafiz Nasir has condemned suspension of payment of salary to grade - 17 and 18 teachers and non renewal of their contractsHafiz Nasir in a statement said that contracts of hundreds of these senior teachers have ended

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th June, 2019) Punjab Teachers Union president Hafiz Nasir has condemned suspension of payment of salary to grade - 17 and 18 teachers and non renewal of their contractsHafiz Nasir in a statement said that contracts of hundreds of these senior teachers have ended.

Government has neither renewed their contracts nor regularized them. Payment of their salaries have also been stopped He demanded for renewal of their contracts and release of their salaries in first phase and regularization of their service in second phase

