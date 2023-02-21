UrduPoint.com

Teachers' Association ICP Condemns Release Of Selected Videos Of Lecturer's Killing

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Teachers' association ICP condemns release of selected videos of lecturer's killing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Teaching Staff Association (TSA) Islamia College Peshawar (ICP) Tuesday strongly condemned the release of selective CCTV footage of the killing of lecturer Bashir Ahmad by the university security guard and termed it malicious and an attempt to distort facts.

The TSA requested the Vice Chancellor ICP to provide the complete unedited and unadulterated CCTV footage of the murder case starting from Bashir Ahmad's entered the collegiate school to the murderer's escape through UOP Gate.

The association termed the killing a brutal cold-blooded murder.

Related Topics

Murder Peshawar From

Recent Stories

NAB Chairman Aftab Sultan resigns

NAB Chairman Aftab Sultan resigns

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Netherlands agree to enhance trade, econ ..

Pakistan, Netherlands agree to enhance trade, economic ties

31 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 4th Sharjah Gulf ..

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 4th Sharjah Gulf Theatre Festival

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st February 2023

3 hours ago
 Global Summit of Women 2023 to begin tomorrow in A ..

Global Summit of Women 2023 to begin tomorrow in Abu Dhabi

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.