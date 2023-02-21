PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Teaching Staff Association (TSA) Islamia College Peshawar (ICP) Tuesday strongly condemned the release of selective CCTV footage of the killing of lecturer Bashir Ahmad by the university security guard and termed it malicious and an attempt to distort facts.

The TSA requested the Vice Chancellor ICP to provide the complete unedited and unadulterated CCTV footage of the murder case starting from Bashir Ahmad's entered the collegiate school to the murderer's escape through UOP Gate.

The association termed the killing a brutal cold-blooded murder.