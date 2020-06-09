UrduPoint.com
Teachers Association Pakistan Demands 50% Increase In Salaries, Allowances

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 08:10 PM

Teachers Association Pakistan demands 50% increase in salaries, allowances

Teachers Association Pakistan (TAP) has demanded of the federal and provincial governments to increase their salaries and all allowances till 50 percent as per ratio of inflation in the budget for next fiscal year 2020-2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Teachers Association Pakistan (TAP) has demanded of the Federal and provincial governments to increase their salaries and all allowances till 50 percent as per ratio of inflation in the budget for next fiscal year 2020-2021.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, President Teachers Association Pakistan, Dr Mian Muhammad Akram has demanded that all allowances must be provided on the current basic pay.

He also asked to review the basic pay scales of teachers in the up coming federal as well as provincial budgets.

He also called for removing the difference in teachers allowances.

He demanded to include all ad-hoc relief in the basic salaries.

President of Teachers Association said the issue of hiring of house for the federal government teachers has become deteriorated.

The owners of the private houses have not been paid the rent of 2019 so far due to which the teachers were being warned through notices to vacant the houses. Therefore, in that regard, the needed amount should be allocated in this budget, they demanded.

