Teachers Association Seeks Government Attention To Their Issues

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 10:14 PM

Teachers Association seeks Government attention to their issues

All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association has demanded of the government to resolve financial, medical and residential issues of teachers across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association has demanded of the government to resolve financial, medical and residential issues of teachers across the country.

In a message issued on World Teachers Day observed on Monday, Central President All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association Malik Ibrar asked the government to ensure free education for the children of teachers.

He also urged for the facilities for the teachers to perform their duties with honesty and dedication.

He said that teaching was the profession of Holy Prophets and therefore, the teachers should focus on the education, characterization and ethical training of the students.

He said the demanded results can only be taken by resolving teachers financial issues.

He called for taking urgent measures by providing residential facility to them.

The teachers salaries should be increased as compared to the inflation and current circumstances, he added.

The children of the teachers should be given educational scholarships, he said adding that teachers needed to be given their due status in the society.

Malik Ibrar stressed the teaching faculties for playing their effective role honestly for the socio-economic development of the country.

