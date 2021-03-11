HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :The organizing committee of Government College University Teachers Association on Thursday expressed pleasure over Chief Minister's approval of the summary for appointment of Prof. Dr. Tayyaba Zarif as new Vice Chancellor of the varsity and hoped that her appointment would prove to be the best choice for the slot.

The organizer of teachers association Prof. Tariq Jalbani, Prof. Barkat Leghari, Prof. Altaf and others said after posting of permanent Vice Chancellor, GCU Hyderabad would become a vibrant higher education institution of Sindh.

They also demanded issuance of notification for fixation of lien of GC university teachers and their relieving from the college education department so that they could join as university teachers permanently.