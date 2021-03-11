UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Teacher's Body Welcomes Approval For Appointment Of GCU's Permanent VC

Faizan Hashmi 14 seconds ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

Teacher's body welcomes approval for appointment of GCU's permanent VC

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :The organizing committee of Government College University Teachers Association on Thursday expressed pleasure over Chief Minister's approval of the summary for appointment of Prof. Dr. Tayyaba Zarif as new Vice Chancellor of the varsity and hoped that her appointment would prove to be the best choice for the slot.

The organizer of teachers association Prof. Tariq Jalbani, Prof. Barkat Leghari, Prof. Altaf and others said after posting of permanent Vice Chancellor, GCU Hyderabad would become a vibrant higher education institution of Sindh.

They also demanded issuance of notification for fixation of lien of GC university teachers and their relieving from the college education department so that they could join as university teachers permanently.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Education Hyderabad GCU From Government Best

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid approves performance managemen ..

46 minutes ago

Drug Control Council establishes standards of perf ..

1 hour ago

Aiman Khan comes under fire after calling Mawra Ho ..

2 hours ago

Malaysia PM’s meeting with UAE leaders a &#039;m ..

2 hours ago

Rwanda, Dubai discuss business, trade and investme ..

2 hours ago

The 4th Sindh Literature is all set to kick-off Ma ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.