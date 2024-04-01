Teachers Call For End To Centralized Exams As FDE Defaults On Payments
Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Teachers engaged in conducting centralized Primary and middle standard exams under the Federal Directorate of education (FDE) have come forward with grievances regarding unpaid remuneration and burdensome expenses incurred during exam duties for the last three years.
Frustrated by unmet promises and financial strain, these teachers advocated for a shift towards local exams to alleviate their plight.
Despite assurances from FDE authorities, teachers allege that for the past three years, they have not received their rightful remuneration for conducting exams and assessing papers.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, several female teachers while talking to APP lamented the dire situation, highlighting the financial hardships they endure to fulfill their duties.
One of the teachers revealed, "FDE conducts centralized exams and teachers have to bear the exams expenses from their own pocket which is ridiculous. The expenses include transportation costs to exam centers, purchasing materials for sealing answer scripts, and covering transport expenses to deliver materials to FDE.”
Another teacher recounted, "I hired a taxi, collected the exam material from FDE and deposited answer scripts on daily basis during the exams but FDE never provided transport facility or paid transportation cost. I paid from my personal pocket. The absence of reimbursement for expenses incurred during exam duties has left me feeling undervalued and disrespected.
Promises made by FDE officials regarding payment for exam duties remain unfulfilled."
"For three consecutive years, the FDE has failed to reimburse teachers for their diligent efforts in administering exams and assessing papers.
While appointing teachers for examination duty, teachers are assured for payment but unfortunately, the promise of FDE officers never fulfilled, shared another teacher.
The situation is compounded by the lack of support from FDE in providing necessary materials and facilities for conducting exams. Teachers report purchasing materials such as cloths, sealing wax, and packing material with their own money, without any reimbursement from FDE.
Additionally, the absence of paper collection facilities further adds to the logistical challenges faced by the teachers. Despite assurances of payment, teachers lament the recurring excuse of the Accountant General Pakistan Revenue (AGPR) withholding funds, leaving them to shoulder the expenses personally.
In light of these grievances, teachers have proposed the abolition of the centralized exam system in favor of local exams conducted within respective schools. This proposal aims to relieve teachers of the financial burden associated with centralized exams and ensure a more sustainable and equitable system for teachers and institutions.
