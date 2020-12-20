UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Teachers Called Off Protest After Successful Dialogue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 07:50 PM

Teachers called off protest after successful dialogue

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Teachers from Punjab called off protest here on Sunday after successful dialogue with the administration under the chairmanship of Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (R) Muhammad Mehmood.

Spokesperson Commissioner Rawalpindi said that Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Anwar-ul-Haq and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqat also participated in the talks.

He said all demands of the protesting teachers were discussed in detail and various aspects of their solution were also came under consideration.

Related Topics

Islamabad Protest Punjab Rawalpindi Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Federal Youth Authority announces formation of fif ..

21 minutes ago

Thousands visit Khorfakkan Amphitheatre to watch e ..

1 hour ago

Tadweer opens Eco Park Complex to promote sustaina ..

1 hour ago

RTA’s 105th open auction for licencing plates yi ..

2 hours ago

Emirates to deploy iconic A380 to Sao Paulo in Jan ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Customs organises 665 training programmes in ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.