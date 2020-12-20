Teachers called off protest after successful dialogue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Teachers from Punjab called off protest here on Sunday after successful dialogue with the administration under the chairmanship of Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (R) Muhammad Mehmood.

Spokesperson Commissioner Rawalpindi said that Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Anwar-ul-Haq and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqat also participated in the talks.

He said all demands of the protesting teachers were discussed in detail and various aspects of their solution were also came under consideration.