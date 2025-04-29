Teachers can play key role in progress: CEO

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education Mujahid Hussain Alvi has stressed improving the teaching system to achieve high quality education.

In a visit to Government Elementary School Sahuwala, tehsil Sambrial, he said the role of a teacher is the most important in the development of society.

He appreciated the performance of the school headmaster and asked all the staff to become exemplary teachers like the headmaster.

Later, the CEO addressed the school teachers and said that children coming to the school are their trust. "Educate and train them in the true sense so that in the future the children can bring glory to the country and nation," he said

and urged the teachers to be punctual, save the monthly academic performance report of the students in files and show them to their parents. Teachers should also keep their academic diaries complete at all times, he added.