Teachers Community Thanks DPO Abbottabad On Arresting Of Robbers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Teachers community thanks DPO Abbottabad on arresting of robbers

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :Teachers Association Abbottabad on Sunday thanked District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad and for the arrest of the suspects Thandyani Barmi Gali armed robbery and appreciated the efforts of Bakot police station.

These views were expressed by Ahmad Abbasi, President All Teachers Association Abbottabad, Principal Higher Secondary school Chamyali Dr. Zia ur Rehman and others while addressing a joint press conference.

Dr. Zi ur Rehman said that on December 12, armed robbers looted them in broad daylight on their way from Thandyani to Abbottabad, which was the first incident of its kind in the area.

He further said that on raising the issue by the local media, DPO Abbottabad Umar Tufail directed SHO Bakot police station Naseer Abbasi and his team to investigate and trace the robbery and arrest the accused. Later, the police arrested three robbers in a short time with the help of modern technology and local information from Punjab.

While giving the details of the arrested accused, Dr. Zia ur Rehman said that two accused were locals of Beron Gally including Shiraz and Yasir sons of Javed, while Rashid son of Ayub belonged to Malir, Karachi.

President of All Teachers Association Zulfiqar Abbasi while speaking on the occasion said that the Abbottabad police, media and people expressed their solidarity with the teachers over armed robbery that took place in a deserted forest.

He said that the DPO had expressed solidarity with the Association.

On this occasion, the victims of the robbery including Principal Dr. Ziaur Rahman, teachers Tariq Mehmood, Zeeshan Ali, Sheikh Mukhtiar Ahmad, Muhammad Hafeez, Adeel Anwar Gulnawaz and Liaqat and others expressed their gratitude and said that it was realized as result of professional dedication of SHO Bakot Police Station Naseer Abbasi, In charge Police Chowki Chamyali and other cops.

