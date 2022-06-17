UrduPoint.com

Teachers Coordination Committee Warns Of Protest For Acceptance Of Their Demands

Muhammad Irfan Published June 17, 2022 | 08:11 PM

Teachers Coordination Committee warns of protest for acceptance of their demands

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :The Teachers Coordination Committee (TCC), a group representing the Sindh Government's schools teachers, has warned a protest demonstration outside Karachi Press Club if their demands were not accepted by June 29.

The Committee which met here Friday, warned that if the provincial government did not honor its commitment of accepting the Committee's charter of demands, the teachers from across the province would be compelled to hold the protest.

The Committee's members Imran Junejo, Anita Khan, Arshad Mashori and others said after their June 7 protest, the government had assured that their 13-point charter of demands would be accepted.

The demands include promotion, regularization of the teachers from their date of appointment in 2001 and the group insurance policy, among others.

The Committee asked the provincial government to issue the notifications as an assurance and give it to the Committee.

