Teachers criticize imposed digital teaching strategy for elementary students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) A significant number of teachers responsible for educating children up to grade-5 have raised concerns over a newly imposed teaching strategy mandated by inexperienced instructors of the National Institute of Excellence in Teacher Education (NIETE).

The NIETE has recently started a training program to train elementary school teachers of the ICT educational institutions.

The teachers, who possess decades of extensive experience and expertise in the field of education, express frustration over being compelled to adopt methodologies they deem ineffective and detrimental to the educational development of young learners.

The main point of concern lies in the implementation of a teaching approach advocated by the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), which emphasizes digital solutions facilitated through the NIETE portal. However, teachers argue that this shift towards digital platforms, online materials, and mobile-based instruction fails to meet the needs of young students and is merely a wasteful expenditure of public funds.

The burden of managing a large number of students alongside the technical requirements of the new method proved overwhelming for both teachers and students. Technical issues further compounded the challenges, with teachers' cell phones struggling to cope with the demands of large files and materials.

A teacher at Islamabad Model College for Girls I-10/4 while talking to APP highlighted the inadequacy of the instructors appointed to oversee the transition.

She asserted that the appointed instructors were predominantly young females lacking sufficient experience in elementary education, fall short in understanding the workings of classroom dynamics and effective pedagogical techniques.

A teacher at a school in sector F-8 lamented, "We pride ourselves on engaging students through hands-on, practical learning experiences, fostering their curiosity and understanding of the world around them.

However, the current teaching style distracts us with digital platforms and irrelevant materials, detracting from authentic learning opportunities.

This teaching technique, rather than enhancing the educational process, only added to the chaos, exacerbating existing issues of poor management.

According to a teacher, the lesson plans and techniques provided on the portal do not match the time constraints.

Furthermore, instructors have unrealistic expectations, like trying to cover extensive material within unreasonable timeframes, which overlook the developmental needs of young learners. "It's absurd to expect young children to grasp complex concepts within such compressed timelines," remarked the teacher. "Pushing them beyond their capacity only serves to hinder their holistic development and undermine their confidence."

A teacher at IMCG I-8/4 said that the imposed digital teaching strategy prioritized quantity over quality, neglecting the fundamental principles of effective education.

Furthermore, the undue pressure placed on young students may have detrimental effects on their psychological well-being and overall personality development.

Teachers urge the education ministry to prioritize pedagogical approaches rooted in best practices and customized to suit the distinct requirements of elementary students.