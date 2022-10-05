NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Department of Education, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU) Shaheed Benazirabad organized a seminar on "International Teachers' Day" here at the main campus of the varsity.

Associate Dean Dr Kamal Ahmed Soomro, Chairman of the Department of Education Mehboob Ali Dehraj, Dr Ghulam Mohiuddin Solangi, Dr Asia Khatoon, Rashida Pathan, Ali Asghar ,Shagufta Sojhro, students Ramsha, Shahzeb, Javeria, Atif, Osama, Sidra, Shanzah, Babar Baloch and others spoke on the occasion.

Addressing the seminar, speakers said that International Teachers Day reminds the mother present in our lives as a compassionate and well-wisher. They said that the teacher who gives good education leads to good results.