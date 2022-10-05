Teachers Day celebrated in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :World Teachers' Day titled "The transformation of education begins with teachers" was marked in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to highlight significance of teachers in imparting quality education at all levels.

Major event in this connection was held at Usama Zafar Higher Secondary school No.2 Peshawar with Secretary Elementary and Secondary Education Mohtasim Billah Shah as a chief guest. Director Education Hafiz Ibrahim and other education experts were present on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohtasim Billah Shah said that teachers are the backbone of a society and they give orientation to society.

He said that the provincial government is taking measures to facilitate teachers and provide all kinds of facilities to them. He urged teachers to treat students like their own kids because today's students are the future of tomorrow.

In some schools posters are displayed and people are encouraged to send e-cards or letters of appreciation to teachers who made a special or memorable contribution to their education.

'Tanzeem Asatiza Pakistan' Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also paid tribute to teachers to celebrate Ashra Takreem Mualam' in Government Higher Secondary School No.1 Jamrud.

Similarly, a function in this connection was held in Government Primary School Wanda Balochan Parova Dera Ismail Khan where services of teachers were highlighted.

According to UNESCO, it is a day to celebrate how teachers are transforming education but also to reflect on the support they need to fully deploy their talent and vocation, and to rethink the way ahead for the profession globally.