Teachers' Day Observed In Swat

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 08:24 PM

Teachers' day observed in Swat

Like other parts of the province, the Teachers' day was observed on Monday by paying tributes to teachers for their professional exuberance and services for the nation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the province, the Teachers' day was observed on Monday by paying tributes to teachers for their professional exuberance and services for the nation.

In this connection the students and faculty members of Malakand University carried out a rally.

The participants of the rally were holding placards and banners inscribed with famous quotations highlighting dignity of the teachers.

The speakers in their addresses said that teaching was the noblest profession of the world and teachers were the mentors of nations. They noted that the relations between a teacher and his/her students was always based on respect and dignity.

More Stories From Pakistan

