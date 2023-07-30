Teachers delegation calls on Amir Muqam

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :A ten members representative delegation of All Primary Teachers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa led by its Provincial President, Azizullah Khan called on Adviser to Prime Minister Engr Amir Muqam at his residence at Malam Jabba here on Sunday.

The delegation raised different problems of the teachers and requested for issuance of upgradation of all teachers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Azizullah said that the promotion of teachers was pending for a long and urged the PM aide to help in the resolution of their long-awaited issue.

On the occasion, Amir Muqam assured to support the teachers in the resolution of their genuine problems.

The delegation thanked the Prime Minister's adviser for his support.