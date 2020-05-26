UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Teacher's Delegation Calls On Chairman DDAC

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 03:40 PM

Teacher's delegation calls on Chairman DDAC

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) ::A delegation of Insaf Teacher Association, Lower Dir, called on the Chairman DDAC, Member Provincial Assembly Malik Liaqat and appreciated his efforts and steps being taken for the betterment of teachers.

The delegation remained with him for some time and discussed matters related to four Tier Formula. Chairman DDAC, Malik Liaqat informed the delegation that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa along with Minister education are endeavouring hard to provide best facilities to the teaching community.

The delegation members expressed hope that his efforts would continue in future.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Provincial Assembly Dir Best

Recent Stories

Over 600 coronavirus recoveries in Kuwait

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Georgian President on Ind ..

2 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$28.06 a barrel ..

2 hours ago

New Zealand’s PM gives calm response to earthqua ..

3 hours ago

Pakistan reports 1, 356 deaths with 57, 705 cases ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for May 26, 2020 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.