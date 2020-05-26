DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) ::A delegation of Insaf Teacher Association, Lower Dir, called on the Chairman DDAC, Member Provincial Assembly Malik Liaqat and appreciated his efforts and steps being taken for the betterment of teachers.

The delegation remained with him for some time and discussed matters related to four Tier Formula. Chairman DDAC, Malik Liaqat informed the delegation that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa along with Minister education are endeavouring hard to provide best facilities to the teaching community.

The delegation members expressed hope that his efforts would continue in future.