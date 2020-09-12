Teachers directed to take extra care of students

Teachers should be a role model for students to educate them for adopting Standard Operating Procedures and keep themselves safe from COVID-19 pandemic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :Teachers should be a role model for students to educate them for adopting Standard Operating Procedures and keep themselves safe from COVID-19 pandemic.

Principal, Peshawar Public and College, (Retd Air Comdr), Prof Khaleeq Zaman on Saturday asked the administration and teaching faculty members of the institution to ensure strict observance of SOPs in the institution and hostels after its reopening on September 15.

He said this while addressing a meeting held here Saturday which was attended by Vice -Principal, Prof Mohammad Khan, Directors of Studies, school, College Prof Shahab Khan, Prof Rahimullah Director Physical education Haider Khan Khalil and senior teaching faculty members.

A review committee was formed which would present a weekly report on safety, discipline, study routine of the institution. Instructions Charts, and sanitizing sinks were displayed at different points.

Several decisions were made at the meeting on the safe, fruitful and goal-oriented restart of educational activities.

He said parents should extend their assistance for safe and productive academic training of their children.

The principal said overcrowded classes would be avoided, wearing face mask, hand washing and social distancing were mandatory for everybody inside the premises of the institution, no gathering would be allowed and hostel studentswould be provided enough facilities to ensure their safe stay and study.