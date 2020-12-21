Teachers end protest after talks with Pb Law Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Negotiations of Punjab Teachers Union with Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Cooperatives Basharat Raja on Monday were successful after which the teachers postponed their ongoing protest.

The delegation was headed by Chaudhry Sarfraz while other officials including Rana Liaquat and Muhammad Imran were also present in the delegation.

The Punjab Teachers Union informed the Punjab Law Minister about their demands and issues.

Raja Basharat said that when the demands of the Punjab Teachers Union could be resolved through consultation, it was not appropriate for the teachers to take the law into their hands.

He said that a decision regarding today's meeting would be taken soon with the consent of the Chief Minister of Punjab.

Raja Basharat said that the present government has met many long awaited demands of government employees. "In the same way, we will take all possible steps to address the legitimate demands of the teachers," he assured.

The teachers' representatives said that they were grateful to the Chief Ministerand the Punjab Law Minister for listening to their demands. "This act has increasedour confidence in the Punjab government," they added.