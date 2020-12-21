UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Teachers End Protest After Talks With Pb Law Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 06:10 PM

Teachers end protest after talks with Pb Law Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Negotiations of Punjab Teachers Union with Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Cooperatives Basharat Raja on Monday were successful after which the teachers postponed their ongoing protest.

The delegation was headed by Chaudhry Sarfraz while other officials including Rana Liaquat and Muhammad Imran were also present in the delegation.

The Punjab Teachers Union informed the Punjab Law Minister about their demands and issues.

Raja Basharat said that when the demands of the Punjab Teachers Union could be resolved through consultation, it was not appropriate for the teachers to take the law into their hands.

He said that a decision regarding today's meeting would be taken soon with the consent of the Chief Minister of Punjab.

Raja Basharat said that the present government has met many long awaited demands of government employees. "In the same way, we will take all possible steps to address the legitimate demands of the teachers," he assured.

The teachers' representatives said that they were grateful to the Chief Ministerand the Punjab Law Minister for listening to their demands. "This act has increasedour confidence in the Punjab government," they added.

Related Topics

Protest Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Law Minister Same All Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Health Authority aims to establish emirate a ..

1 minute ago

Covid-19 update on women’s camp

5 minutes ago

Huawei stands 3rd in Global innovator ranking of ..

8 minutes ago

Elections for the next two years of Arts Council o ..

10 minutes ago

Chinese ambassador calls on COAS General Qamar Jav ..

14 minutes ago

UAE corporates team up with tech startups as 4th c ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.