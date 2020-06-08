UrduPoint.com
Teachers Express Annoyance Over Inordinate Delay In Posting Orders

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 03:18 PM

The teachers promoted by Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training in the month of April are still deprived of financial benefits due to inordinate delay in their posting on vacant seats by the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE).

According to an official source, the promotion notification of 36 teachers was issued by the ministry on April 30, 2020 however, they were not posted on their respective seats.

In a meeting of Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) held at the ministry on February 26, 2020, the promotion of 36 teachers from BPS-17 to BPS-18 was recommended. Later on the Ministry of Education and Professional Training notified the promotion of teachers on April 30, 2020.

Those who promoted include 13 female and nine male assistant professors of federal government colleges while nine male assistant professors and five assistant headmistresses of model colleges of Islamabad.

A female teacher of a college, on the condition of anonymity said, "Issuance of posting orders is a matter of a day or two but Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) could not issue the same after lapse of six weeks". The teachers will remain deprive of their pay benefits of the next higher grade till issuance of their posting orders by FDE.

Accountant General Pakistan Revenues (AGPR) kicks off the salary of the next grade from the issuance date of posting orders, it did not give the financial benefits from the date of promotion (back date). The delay is causing a huge financial loss to the teachers, who have got promotion.

A teacher of Islamabad Model Postgraduate College of Commerce H-8/4 who is waiting for his posting, expressed deep concern over this inordinate delay. "I am deprived of financial benefits associated with higher grade due to non-issuance of posting orders", he said.

While expressing concern over the inordinate delay in issuance of the posting orders, another teacher of a model college said that the FDE was not taking up the issue seriously.

The delay has caused serious concern among the promoted teachers. FDE should immediately issue the posting orders to save them from further financial loss, he demanded.

When contacted, a senior relevant official of FDE said, the posting orders should have been issued as there was no reason to delay it.

However, he said the posting orders will shortly be issued by the authority.

