Teachers Express Condolences Over Demise Of Former DG FDE & FBISE Afroze Begum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Teachers express condolences over demise of former DG FDE & FBISE Afroze Begum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :The federal government college teaching community was plunged into deep grief and sorrow following the demise of Ms Afroze Begum, the former Director General of the Federal Directorate of education (FDE), former Chairperson of the Federal board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (FBISE) and former Principal Islamabad Model College for Girls (Postgraduate) F-7/2.

Teachers expressed their heartfelt condolences and offered prayers for the departed soul.Dr. Rahima Rehman, President of the Federal Government College Teachers Association, conveyed her condolences on the passing of Ms Afroze Begum.

She expressed the profound sadness felt by teachers upon hearing the news of her death.

She also highlighted the significant contributions made by Ms Afroze Begum during her tenure, emphasizing her role in the development of educational institutions in Islamabad and the strengthening of the Federal Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education.

Khalida Makhdoom, the former Principal of Islamabad Model College for Girls (Postgraduate) F-7/2, shared her thoughts on the deceased, acknowledging the pivotal role played by Ms Afroze Begum in enhancing the educational landscape of Islamabad.

She commended her dedication and commitment to fostering a conducive learning environment for students and promoting academic excellence. She extended condolences to her family.

