ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 19th, 2020) school teahers from acoss Punjab have reached Bani Gala to stage protest against the Punjab government for not making them permanent.

The teachers are furious and angry over the government's policy of not making them permanent.

Heavy police contingents have been deputed outside the residence of Prime Minister Imran Khan in Bani Gala.

Police is using tear gas to disperse the protesters from advancing to the residence of the PM.

However, the teachers said that they would not go back unless their protests are met.

"We are here for our rights as no one is hearing to our grievances," said the teachers.

"The government must declare us permanent on our seats," teacher Naseer said. He said they would not go back unless their demands were met.

Last week, the teachers had announced to take out rally and hold protest outside the residence of Prime Minister Imran Khan in Bani Gala.