Teachers frustrated on campus schools system

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Government Primary School Teachers working under campus schools have been suffering since long on different counts without their fault, but due to ill conceived policy of Sindh Education and Literacy department.

Putting certain number of primary schools under the administration of secondary schools has simply created mess---many problems/difficulties arisen in routine work and service matters of the primary teachers of these campus schools. They hang between secondary and primary education administration systems, which has proven very disruptive for them mainly because of dual bossing down to TEOs offices. At campus secondary schools, the primary school teachers are forced to accept the policy and duty schedule fixed for secondary schools, told a group of primary teachers working under campuses.

They questioned the justification of treating PSTs at campus schools different way than others normally working at primary schools. Were it primary teachers who had demanded to be fixed under campus system? Never... they were generally facing gross discrimination including forced stay at the schools for extra hours. They were getting same salary/benefits.

They mentioned that against Sindh Government's announcement for phase-wise re-opening of educational institutions with strict monitoring of SOPs compliance, primary schools would be allowed to re-open as the last episode when it would be full satisfied that there was no COVID-19 risk to toddlers life, in PECHS area of the city, at some campus schools, the primary teachers were summoned for duty today (Sept.15). They had been ordered to come to schools by 8-00 A.

M and to stay there till 2 'O clock sitting idol because the government was yet to decide about primary students' schooling amid threat of COVID-19. Whereas, they maintained, the primary teachers not under campuses were asked to come on the duty on 1st October 2020.

They pointed out that it is universal law, in same country or a province the terms of service/policy remain same for all employees of same cadre/tier. Hence, primary teachers getting same benefits were being governed by two different policies or systems.

They appealed to Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani, who is also Labour Minister and having great journey of trade unionism inherited from his father Shaheed Usman Ghani, to take note notice of this serious issue.

They opined that the campus school system had yielded nothing good but discrimination, unnecessary interference and pressure on primary teachers by secondary staff causing frustration among primary teachers.

Sindh Government was making big claims to make required arrangements for SOPs before re-opening of educational institutions. Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani and senior officers of Education and Literacy Department were seen visiting various educational institutions over last two days to ensure SOPs. But, the situation was otherwise. At government schools, the teachers were forced by their heads to pay money for purchasing face masks, sanitizers etc. for the students and their visiting parents as well.

On resistance by teachers to bear such un-justified government expenses, their Headmasters said there was no option because of non-availability of government funds with the institutions.