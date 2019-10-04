UrduPoint.com
Teachers Given Due Status In Naya Pakistan: Usman Buzdar

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 06:29 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that teachers enlighten their students with the power of knowledge

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that teachers enlighten their students with the power of knowledge.

In his message on the World Teachers' Day, he said that teachers had been given their due status in Naya Pakistan. "Respecting teachers was a collective obligation as they were the pride of the nation and a benefactor of all of us," he added.

Usman Buzdar paid tributes to his teachers who guided him throughout his educational period and said that teachers played an important role in his life.

He said that the nations that gave respect and honour to their teachers won success and respect in the comity of nations.

Today, we should reiterate our commitment that the respect and honour of teachers would be ensured. It was also the purpose of the day to sensitise people about the importance of teachers in the national development, he added.

