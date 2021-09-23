Teachers have key role in society

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Thursday said the teacher has a key role in the society in enlightening the minds of the students with the light of knowledge as well as in creating the beauty of character in them.

The purpose of the event is to uphold the dignity of teachers so that we can easily fulfill the dream of a developed society, he added.

The Governor expressed these views while addressing a function held at the University of Balochistan. Vice Chancellor University of Balochistan Prof. Dr. Shafiq-ur- Rehman and Sarwar Javed besides people from different walks of life were present on the occasion.

Addressing the participants, the Governor of Balochistan said teachers are associated with important fields like teaching and they have dedicated their lives to illuminate the lamp of knowledge and consciousness in the society.

He said we are the guardians of great values and traditions, therefore it is necessary that we follow them and take steps for further development and prosperity of the country and the nation.

Earlier, Vice Chancellor University of Balochistan Prof. Dr. Shafiq-ur- Rehman and Sarwar Javed also addressed the participants of the function held on the occasion of Message Pakistan.